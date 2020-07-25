Solution after 600 boat wrecks removed from Qld

THE state government will consider if it can make it easier and more affordable for boaties to responsibly dump their derelict vessels, as authorities continue to haul hundreds of wrecks from Queensland waterways.

The Courier-Mail can reveal more than 600 dilapidated ships and boats have been recovered since mid-2018 - including 292 in just the past year - under the government's $20 million "War on Wrecks" program.

The boating dumping ground with the most recovered vessels was the Gold Coast council area, with 105 ships pulled from the water in the past two years, followed by the Redland council area with 100 recovered boats.

A boat hauled as part of the War on Wrecks program. Picture: QLD Government

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the government now wanted to look at what policy levers could be pulled to stop boat owners abandoning their vessels when they become too much of a financial burden.

"The (War on Wrecks) Taskforce has made a number of suggestions for the government to consider, including working with local government and industry to make it more affordable and simpler for owners to dispose of vessels," he said.

Everything from small yachts to fishing vessels of up to 30m have been found wrecked. Picture: QLD Government

"The next step for us is to hear from Queenslanders again, particularly the boat owners, about what approaches will work best to support people to be more responsible and accountable boat owners.

"Maritime Safety Queensland also intends to carry out further consultation around licencing and registration requirements for recreational vessels."

A wrecked house boat. Picture: QLD Government

Forums will be held across the state from next month under another round of consultation.

War on Wrecks Taskforce Chair and Redlands MP Kim Richards said communities will be asked about what kind of initiatives they believe the government should look at to create a "stronger culture of responsible boat ownership".

A wrecked boat being removed by authorities. Picture: QLD Government

The vessels hauled from the water in recent years have ranged in size from leisure crafts and houseboats of about nine metres through to commercial fishing vessels of over 30 metres in length.

"Removals have ranged from relatively straightforward lift-outs to, in one case, using a helicopter to winch a sailboat washed ashore on rocks near Tallebudgera Creek and fly it to a land where it could be broken up," Ms Richards said.

"These salvage projects have been valuable job creators in coastal communities."

A boat is hauled from the water as part of the War on Wrecks program. Picture: QLD Government

Since July, 2018, there have been 79 boats removed from the Brisbane City Council area, 43 hauled from the Townsville council area and another 44 cleared away in the Cairns council area.

There are more than 250,000 registered vessels in Queensland.

VESSELS REMOVED OR RESOLVED SINCE MID-2018

Gold Coast City Council - 105 vessels

Redland City Council - 100 vessels

Brisbane City Council - 79 vessels

Cairns Regional Council - 44 vessels

Townsville City Council - 43 vessels

Whitsunday Regional Council - 39 vessels

Fraser Coast Regional Council - 23 vessels

Mackay Regional Council - 21 vessels

Moreton Bay Regional Council - 21 vessels

Gympie Regional Council - 20 vessels

