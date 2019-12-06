Solution found for Bowen outside school hours care crisis

Parents now have an option for outside school hours care.

A new Outside School Hours Care provider in Bowen has been sourced, providing relief for Queens Beach State School families just in time for the school holidays.

Education Minister Grace Grace said Kidz on the Beach had been chosen following a formal procurement process and would start operating on 16 December.

"I'm delighted that Kidz on the Beach has signed a hire agreement to operate an OSHC service at Queens Beach State School after former provider The Beach Hut announced it would stop operating," Ms Grace said.

"We've been working closely with the Queens Beach State School P&C and Kidz on the Beach to arrange the transfer process.

"I am very happy we have been able to provide the parents of Bowen with some certainty heading into the holiday break."

Ms Grace said OSHC is a valuable service for families.

"I didn't want to see working parents scrambling to find care for their children so close to the end of the school term, so I'm glad we could find a solution," she said.

"OSHC services are a much-needed support for families in providing a safe and fun environment for children before and after school and during school holidays."

Assistant Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said it was welcome news.

"I'm glad we could lock in a new service so close to the school holidays when many mums, dads and carers are still working full-time hours and require care for their children," she said.

"I'm told 20 children have already enrolled with Kidz on the Beach which is wonderful news."