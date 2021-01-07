Menu
SOLVE THE CLUES: Mackay city to become a murder mystery game

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
7th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
The city of Mackay will be transformed into a virtual murder mystery as teams race against the clock to catch a killer.

Do you have what it takes?

Jack the Ripper was an unidentified serial killer who stalked the streets of Whitechapel in London, leaving a bloody trail and at least five brutalised victims.

Now it seems there’s a new Ripper on the loose in Mackay.

Teams of up to six wannabe “detectives” will scramble across town to solve clues and crack the case.

Wannabe Mackay detectives will have the chance to solve a crime.
Organised through CluedUp Games, the outdoor detective day is played via an app and dubbed as “the most exciting murder-mystery you’ll ever attend” where clue-solving meets adventure.

At this stage there are only three tickets left for Mackay event, to be held on February 6.

Each ticket, priced at $65, covers from two to six players, who will race across the city interrogating virtual witnesses, solving clues and puzzles and completing challenges.

All teams need is a smart phone and “fantastically clever name” – detective-inspired fancy dress is optional.

The game begins between 9am and 2pm on the day, to minimise active player numbers. There are prizes for categories including fastest team, best fancy dress, best team picture and team name.

Wannabe detectives have a chance to solve a virtual crime in Mackay
Keeping in-line with COVID-19 safety, the game is played entirely outdoors with the number of tickets sold strictly limited.

There will also be multiple designated start locations to limit team proximity – the only people you will be within two-metres of are your own teammates.

For more information or to buy a ticket visit here.

