STOP: Pedestrian safety and vehicle flow will be the focus of a traffic study on Airlie Beach's main streets.
Council News

SOMETHING'S GOT TO GIVE WAY: Traffic study for Airlie

Georgia Simpson
by
17th Jun 2019 5:15 AM
PEDESTRIAN safety and vehicle flow will be the focus of a traffic study conducted on Airlie Beach's main streets.

Councillor Jan Clifford moved a motion at Wednesday's Whitsunday Regional Council meeting that council commission the traffic study into Main Street, Airlie Esplanade and Coconut Grove and report the findings to a future council meeting.

Cr Clifford said it was a matter of public safety and she had personally witnessed a few "near misses” between pedestrians and vehicles in recent times.

"It's been on my radar for some time,” she said.

"We've all been so busy since the cyclone, and now that the foreshore is nearly completed, it's something we can look at.”

Her concern also extends to drivers, as she said it was not uncommon to see them brake suddenly as a pedestrian wandered onto the road.

"If drivers are stopping for people, and then running into the back of each other, that's not safe,” she said.

"We're going to look at some different options, maybe a shared zone, or pedestrian crossings.”

A shared zone would mean the speed limit would be restricted to a maximum speed of 10km/h, and drivers would need to give way to pedestrians.

At present, there are no official pedestrian crossings on the main streets of Airlie Beach and the speed limit is 30km/h.

Cr Clifford said signs were also confusing for "people who aren't here all the time”.

Before council makes any decision, it would undertake a comprehensive public consultation to gauge public support.

