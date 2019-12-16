Menu
Corey Ward fronted court after police busted him buying marijuana from his mother.
Son busted buying marijuana from mum

Danielle Buckley
16th Dec 2019 4:15 PM
A MAN bought marijuana from his mother to feed his drug trafficking business, in a case a judge has labelled “extremely disappointing”.

Corey Micheal Ward, 22, of Morayfield, fronted Brisbane District Court on Monday after pleading guilty to drug trafficking, supplying and possessing drugs.

The court was told Ward sold more than 10kg of marijuana to at least four customers over a seven-week period in 2018, sometimes to customers allegedly referred by his mother, who is yet to face court.

Police became aware of Ward’s trafficking through an operation originally targeting his mother and others.

He was arrested in February and refused to allow police access to his phone.

Ward’s defence team told the court the father of two had turned to using and selling drugs after he was made redundant at work.

The court heard Ward was still young and had stopped using drugs after being connected with the Headspace program at Caboolture.

Judge Ken Barlow said it was discouraging that his mother had allegedly led her son into a life of drugs.

“The fact that you developed this business … in association with your mother indicates to me that you probably developed it under a large amount of influence from your mother, which is of course extremely disappointing,” he said.

Ward was sentenced to two and a half years’ jail with immediate parole. – NewsRegional

