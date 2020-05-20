Menu
Mira Cosic, 76, died in a quad biking accident on Monday. Picture: Chris Holmes
Son in shock as mum dies from quad bike fall

by Joshua Davies and Jack Lawrie
20th May 2020 7:09 AM
THE son of an elderly woman who died following a quad bike accident near Innisfail has said he hopes people will remember his mum as a hard worker who gave everything until her final days.

Mira Cosic was flown to Townsville University Hospital on Monday morning after the accident on a private property at Woopen Creek.

The 76-year-old died in hospital early yesterday afternoon from her injuries.

Her son, Mark, said she came to Australia from Croatia and worked her way up from nothing.

"She was a unique and special lady; everyone who knew her loved her," he said.

"People like her, who came from another country and worked hard all their life, are what made this country; a lot of people should be thanking people like her.

"It's hard to deal with. My brother and I and a lot of people are in shock."

Mark Cosic, pictured with his mum Mira. Picture: Chris Holmes
At the time of the crash, Cairns police Forensic Crash Unit's Sergeant Scott Ezard said Ms Cosic had not been wearing a helmet.

"She has fallen from the quad bike along Joyce Rd and struck her head on the road," he said. "We will continue investigating. Those who may have information can contact Innisfail police station or Crime Stoppers."

Cassowary Coast Mayor Mark Nolan said it highlighted the importance of quad bike safety.

"Quad bikes are hugely important to the ag sector and here's more evidence of why helmets and crash bars should be made mandatory," he said.

"Some say it will add to the cost, but what price do you put on a human life?

"This is a terrible tragedy and on behalf of the residents of the Cassowary Coast, we extend our condolences to the family."

The crash is the second quad bike-related death in several days in north Queensland.

Burdekin woman Taylah Pearson, 22, died on Sunday after she was thrown from the back of a quad bike.

Another quad bike accident also occurred at 4.45pm on Monday at a Dimbulah property. The person was taken to Mareeba Hospital in a stable condition with a leg and neck injury.

Originally published as Son in shock as mum dies from quad bike fall

