Crime

Son takes mum’s drug stash to school as ‘show and tell’

Shayla Bulloch
17th Oct 2019 1:55 PM | Updated: 3:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MOTHER was dobbed in for smoking weed by her own child when he took her drug stash to school as "show and tell".

A gallery of people at Maroochydore Magistrates Court erupted in laughter when hearing the details of the incident where Belinda Michelle Gillam's young son got his hands on her personal marijuana collection.

Police attended her Baringa home on September 18 after the red-faced incident at his school and found 32g of marijuana in a jar and 1.3g in a bowl.

Belinda Michelle Gillam, 41, pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs.
The 41-year-old pleaded guilty on Thursday to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

Magistrate Rod Madsen's smile quickly faded when he sentenced Gillam, saying it was "quite sad".

"I'm hopeful this is a huge wake-up call for you... I'm sure you're very embarrassed," he said.

Gillam was placed on a drug diversion program with no conviction recorded.

