Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
News

Son walks by as mum pulled over for roadside drug test

Sarah Barnham
by
10th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE mother is embarrassed she returned a positive roadside drug test just as her son walked by, a court was told.

Karen Ann Fitzhenry pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one charge of driving while a relevant drug was present in her system.

The court was told on June 7, 2019 Fitzhenry was intercepted by police on Larson St at Miriam Vale about 3.55pm.

About the same time she returned a positive result to marijuana the 56-year-old's son walked by and witnessed the ordeal.

The court was told Fitzhenry was "quite embarrassed".

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Fitzhenry had both a traffic and criminal history,

Fitzhenry was ordered to pay a $350 fine and was disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.

More Stories

court crime drug driving drugs
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Whitsundays best personal trainer revealed

    premium_icon Whitsundays best personal trainer revealed

    Local Faces Whitsundays, you have picked your winner for the best personal trainer in town.

    NAME AND SHAME: Drink-drivers revealed

    premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Drink-drivers revealed

    Crime One man was driving to get food the day after a night of drinking.

    LIVE MUSIC: Gigs galore in the Whitsundays

    LIVE MUSIC: Gigs galore in the Whitsundays

    Whats On Your guide to free entertainment on this weekend and into the week.

    ROUGH AS GUTS: Reunion of the ages

    premium_icon ROUGH AS GUTS: Reunion of the ages

    News There was a major celebration in the Whitsundays