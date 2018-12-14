Menu
Cassius and Mercedes McLeod at the Carols by the Beach.
News

Songs for Christmas

by Georgia Simpson
14th Dec 2018 8:50 AM

A CHANGE of location was not enough to dampen the spirits of those who braved the weather and made it to the 2018 Carols by the Beach on Sunday night.

In stark contrast to the storm outside, inside the PCYC, Christmas was well and truly in the air with performances by the Proserpine Citizens Band, The Whitsunday Baptist Church Band, Wellard Voice Tuition and Cannonvale State School Choir.

Jennifer Renston was the MC for the evening, and work behind the scenes wasn't unnoticed, as hungry patrons gorged themselves on hamburgers, sausages and fairy floss, lovingly prepared by the Airlie Beach Rotary Club.

Santa Claus was guest of honour; an indication all the children were well behaved throughout the year.

Rotary Club of Airlie Beach's Merewyn Wright, said 2014 was the last time the venue had to be changed due to the weather.

"We're really happy with the night, considering the weather conditions and we'd just like to thank everyone who came to enjoy the night.”

carols christmas pcyc whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

