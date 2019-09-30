Menu
Music

Kieth Urban credited songwriter and producer dies

by Variety Staff
30th Sep 2019 12:56 PM

Grammy-nominated US songwriter and producer Busbee, who worked extensively with a wide array of artists ranging from Maren Morris to Pink to Shakira, has died aged 43.

The news broke in early evening on Septeer 29. Busbee's real name is Michael James Ryan. He was father to three children, including a just-born baby girl.

According to a friend, Busbee was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, over the summer and was undergoing treatment.

Busbee had credits on such records as Maren Morris' "My Church" and Keith Urban's 2016 album "Ripcord."

He had a worldwide publishing deal with Warner/Chappell Music and a creative partnership with Red Light Management.

Tributes from all over the music industry have been pouring in on social media.

Wrote Maria Egan of Pulse Music Publishing: "Our friend, creator and songwriter advocate @busbee sadly passed away this weekend. A talent as huge as his heart, a deeply spiritual man and devoted husband and father. Everyone that knew him, even just as business colleagues, feels like a good friend has been lost today - they don't make many like this. He will be deeply missed by us and his beautiful family."

