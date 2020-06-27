Sonia Kruger reveals her biggest beauty regret

There’s one other unhealthy habit from her youth that Sonia Kruger wishes she could take back.

Sonia Kruger is still paying the price for a childhood spent running around on Queensland beaches smothered in tanning oil.

"I often wonder how much better my skin would look today if we had been more sun smart back then," the Big Brother host says.

"When I drop (daughter) Maggie off at preschool the first thing they do is put sunscreen on her.

"We have had to become more sun smart as a country. So now I am just trying to repair the damage that has already been done. Thankfully we have some great technology now.

"I recently tried a laser genesis treatment, which is great for treating rosacea. The best part is there's no down time, it's like a really thorough facial."

The beauty of getting older, Kruger says, is learning what works for your health, beauty and wellbeing.

So, while her teens and early 20s were spent trying out burgundy lipstick, abrasive skin scrubs and an ill-advised perm, as she's reached her 50s Kruger takes a far less experimental approach.

"Working in television you wear a lot of make-up. I have to cleanse three times to get it all off at the end of the day," she says.

"At the weekends I love nothing more than to wear no make-up at all."

Naturally athletic and a competitive dancer, Kruger says she never had to worry too much about her weight when she was younger.

But as she's aged and become a mother to Maggie, now five, she's made a more conscious effort to exercise and eat well.

"When I first started working in television it was all really exciting," she says.

"I would go to every red-carpet event. While late nights and drinking champagne is great in your 20s and early 30s it starts to take its toll by your 40s."

Like many busy working mums, Kruger says finding the time to exercise proved to be a challenge.

She was inspired to start her own dance-fitness program, Strictly You, two years ago after finding joy and improved fitness from dancing around the living room with Maggie.

"By the time you pack a bag, find a park and go to the gym that's two hours from your day gone," she says.

"This is something you can do at home in 30 minutes. When I am dancing around with Maggie, that's when I am at my happiest."

