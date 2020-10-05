Son’s search inspired by the father he never knew

HUNT FOR THE HOLDEN: This photo of the car in question only recently made its way into Mr Attard's hands.

COLLIN Douglas Attard's father died the same year he was born, and the Downs man has countless questions about the dad he never got to meet as a result.

Now he's on a search for his father's beloved car in a quest to fill in the blanks.

While Mr Douglas Attard had limited interaction with his dad Troy's family growing up, the stories he did hear all revolved around one candy apple-red EH Holden.

"He absolutely loved it," Mr Douglas Attard said.

"He bought it when he was younger than 18, and bought it outright.

"The most vivid and favourite memories of Troy are of him and that car - how you could hear his music from the car, or the orange scent he bathed it in, how you could smell it before you saw it."

Unfortunately, the car was sold when Mr Douglas Attard was still a teen.

While distraught at the time, he soon forgot about the treasure until an aunty he never knew he had reached out to him recently.

"She sent me some photos of the car, which I'd never seen in person, only heard about and it brought a lot of emotions up," Mr Douglas Attard said.

Armed with new-found information that the car was sold to a man in Wyreema, Mr Douglas Attard has started a search in Warwick and surrounds for any information about the vehicle's whereabouts.

When he posted his story to local Facebook pages, the curious son never expected the overwhelming response he received.

"I was really, really blown away," he said.

"The first couple of nights I struggled to keep up private messages.

"People have given me a heap of info, so many people thought they saw or owned it at some stage."

While he hasn't tracked down the vehicle yet, Mr Douglas Attard said he was feeling more hopeful, and closer to his dad than ever before.

"Even if I just found it and knew it was still around, it'd make me happy," he said.

"To own it would be a next-level dream."

If you have any information that could help Mr Douglas Attard in his search, contact him via Facebook.