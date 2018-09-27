Sophie Maund leading the way

AIRLIE Beach local, Sophie Maund has been hand-picked to take part in the very first McDonald's Leadership, Experience, Accountability and Development (LEAD) Program.

The unique initiative is designed to reward 40 of the brightest stars from McDonald's restaurants across the country.

High performing restaurant crew and managers are given the opportunity to help solve challenging issues for the business, spending last week in Sydney for the program's launch.

Michael Muller, licensee of McDonald's Airlie Beach said, "Sophie is well-deserving of this opportunity and was nominated due to her outstanding contribution to the running of our restaurant."

Ms Maund said, "I'm really excited to be part of the McDonald's LEAD Program and to get the chance to further develop skills that I'm sure I'll draw upon throughout my career."

Ms Maud received her first business brief, beginning a process that will see her apply the skills and knowledge she has accrued in the Airlie Beach restaurant as she helps McDonald's Australia solve current business challenges.

In its inaugural year, the LEAD initiative will be an annual program open to McDonald's restaurant employees across Australia.

Jennifer St Ledger, Chief People Officer of McDonald's Australia said, "The LEAD Program is designed to help us continue to bring opportunities to our crew and managers who over the last year have continued to excel and always bring with them an appetite for learning and success."

"At McDonald's, people are our greatest asset and we aim to provide all our employees with the foundations and skills for a successful career, whether that's with us or elsewhere."