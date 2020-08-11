Sophie Monk addresses engagement rumours

Sophie Monk won't be popping the question to boyfriend Joshua Gross.

The Gold Coast star and former Bachelorette shared a photo for their two-year anniversary last week hinting at her desire to get engaged, but said Gross wasn't taking the bait.

"He just keeps laughing. I'm like, 'can you get the message?' I'm doing it publicly," Monk, 40, said.

"I cannot make more of a hint without buying the ring."

Sophie Monk and Joshua Gross in an Instagram post for their anniversary, on which Monk wrote, “I can’t wait to marry you (hint hint)”. Picture: @sophiemonk

When it came to asking the question herself, Monk replied: "I don't know why but no (I wouldn't). I want him to do it. I'm not traditional or anything … but what If he says no? It's pretty clear what I'll say."

Meanwhile Monk downplayed recent speculation about a family rift centred around her relationship, saying "there's nothing in it".

The couple have been in lockdown together in NSW and while her hosting gig on Love Island is yet to be renewed and productions around the country are in limbo during the global pandemic, Monk said she was content not knowing what work was around the corner.

Sophie Monk has a new Instagram cooking series with HelloFresh called Dish the Delish. Picture: supplied

"I've learnt in life to be like that. It's 20 years this year that I've been doing this. You kind of have to learn to be like, 'something will come'," she said.

"I feel I do a bit of everything averagely. In the past I've done singing and dancing, radio … I just rotate to something new if I get bored.

"I'm average. I'm not good at anything. I'm not stupid, I know there's way more talented people out there than me, I just get the job done."

She has partnered with HelloFresh to produce a new Instagram video series, Dish the Delish, in which she prepares one of the meals with a celebrity friend, including an episode with guest Peter Helliar out this Friday.

She began using the meal-kit service to moderate her diet after she found herself "binge eating" during lockdown.

"Those people losing weight in lockdown, I'm not that person. That's not normal," Monk said.

"They approached me to do a cooking show and I said 'I'm pretty crap but let's give it a go'.

"It's fun, a little bit of an escape."

Originally published as Sophie Monk addresses engagement rumours