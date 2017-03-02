Soulful sounds come to town

TO CELEBRATE the release of their third studio album Busby Marou are hitting the road and making a special stop for one night only in Airlie Beach.

The duo Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou have just announced the release of their latest album Postcards From the Shell House, featuring Getaway Car as the first single.

Postcards From The Shell House was recorded over the last 18 months with Jon Hume at The Stables studios in Gisbourne, Victoria, as well as during sessions on Great Keppel Island and on a boat. Yes, you read that right, a boat.

The boys are not strangers to north Queensland. Having grown up in Rockhampton the duo's first release was an EP recorded at Pete Murray's personal studio in Byron Bay and produced by Anthony Lycenko who had worked with artists such as Murray, David Bowie and Shifter.

In 2009 the duo were one of five successful applicants of a Breakthrough grant supporting emerging indigenous contemporary musicians and the award assisted in the production of the band's debut album.

The duo's sound on the double disc release is heavily driven by melodic guitar and soulful vocals and was well received by critics - one reviewer from the Sydney Morning Herald described it as "glorious and genuinely original... the end result is compelling and beautiful".

On their latest release and certainly on the track Getaway Car you can feel a Coral Sea vibe threaded through the tune. Its a slow burn of a groove, punctuated by slide guitar and woven harmonies laid over an up-tempo drum beat.

Busby Marou have cited Crowded House, Elvis, Pearl Jam and Willie Nelson as artists that have influenced their music.

Thomas Busby when describing his music said "we don't have strict rules we just go for it”.

The boys from Rockhampton will be sure to bring an easy summer vibe to Magnums when they arrive in town this Friday.

EASY GROOVE

WHAT: Busby Marou

WHERE: Magnums Hotel

WHEN: Friday, March 3

COST: $29 via Moshtix