Menu
Login
Asbestos consultants contracted by Workplace Health and Safety Queensland perform soil tests on the oval and playground area at Warwick Central State School on Saturday.
Asbestos consultants contracted by Workplace Health and Safety Queensland perform soil tests on the oval and playground area at Warwick Central State School on Saturday. Marian Faa
News

Source of oval asbestos contamination identified

30th Aug 2018 5:27 PM

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council has confirmed asbestos found on two sporting fields in Warwick came from a council waste facility. 

In a media statement, the council said recent enquiries by Workplace Health and Safety Queensland "into low-level contaminated soils" located at Collegian Junior Rugby League field and Warwick Central State School had confirmed the Allora Waste Transfer Facility was the source of asbestos contaminated material, which had been purchased by an external contractor to make top soil. 

"Upon becoming aware of the presence of asbestos, SDRC took immediate measures with initial remediation works taking place at the site," the statement said.

"Other parts of the site have been sectioned off and are awaiting further remediation works. 

"Until works are completed at the Allora site, only general waste, green waste and cleaned containers eligible under the Drum Muster Program will be accepted. Operating hours remain unchanged."

The council said initial investigations into the presence of the asbestos at Allora indicated some users had unlawfully disposed of asbestos material at the facility.

Asbestos is prohibited at all SDRC waste facilities, except for Warwick and Stanthorpe.

"SDRC is currently reviewing its waste management procedures and practices and is working closely with WHSQ to undertake a number of measures and to ensure all workplace health and safety obligations are fully met in the future," the statement said. 

"SDRC has engaged Building and Asset Services (BAS) to assist in managing the site remediation at the Allora facility.

"The site will undergo a range of remediation activities to ensure it is compliant under the Workplace Health & Safety Act 2011.

"Should the community have questions or concerns about receiving contaminated soils, they should contact their local supplier in the first instance to confirm the source of material used in the soil."

Questions should then be directed to WHSQ or the council on 1300 697 372.

allora asbestos dumping southern downs regional council toowoomba business toowoomba list waste transfer facility
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    News THE devastating loss of four lives in a 24-hour period on Whitsunday roads this month has highlighted a 36 per cent increase in car crash injuries.

    • 30th Aug 2018 5:01 PM
    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    News Region's resilience and community spirit on show in Canberra.

    Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    News Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    Vehicle rollover at Mount Julian

    Vehicle rollover at Mount Julian

    News Four people headed to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

    Local Partners