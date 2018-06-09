South American takes in six month trip of Australia

LIKING IT: Maria Maluk is stopping by the Whitsundays as she comes to the end of a six-month tour.

NAME: Maria Maluk

AGE: 26

HOME: Chile, South America

SOUTH American traveller Maria was working as a civil engineer in Chile six months ago. But when her boyfriend got a working visa in Australia, she quit her job and left her monotonous routine in Chile to pursue her dreams of travel down under.

Maria began her journey in the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria, trekked around Tasmania, stopped in Melbourne then drove along the coast to the ultimate holiday destination - the Whitsundays.

What have you been doing in Australia?

We like to do trekking so in Tasmania we did a lot of treks. Here, we went to Whitehaven Beach and did some snorkelling in the Great Barrier Reef. We really liked it.

Where to next?

From here we will go to Cairns.

What are your plans while in the Whitsundays?

I just wanted to see Whitehaven Beach and the lookout. I didn't know you have this place (the lagoon) and I really like it. We'd like to do the boardwalk around the beach.

Best place to hang out?

I think the lagoon is awesome. I'm staying at Magnums and it's a really good place to stay. There are a lot of bars around but I don't know which one is the best one.

What is your top Australian travel tip?

I like that you have Wikicamps a lot. I was travelling in the car so I think it is awesome to have that because you can find really good spots to stay.

What is the weirdest thing about Australian culture?

I don't know if it's weird but I like that I see a lot of old people surfing here. I think it's amazing because in Tasmania I saw a guy who was 60 years old and he had three surfboards on his car. In Chile, you don't find that.

How has travel changed you?

In Chile, the culture is different. It's more common that the people go to school, then the university and then work, but here I see during the week there are so many people hanging out. In Chile, you're working. That changed me because the people here really enjoy life and have fun.