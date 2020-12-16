Menu
Tracey Ann Taylor, a former Australia post worker, faced the court this week after ‘finding’ and using a Bunnings gift card. File Photo.
South Burnett mail carrier sacked after gift card fraud

Holly Cormack
15th Dec 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 16th Dec 2020 5:19 AM
A LOCAL Australia Post worker was forced to resign after 'finding' and using a Bunnings gift card, which she claims to have located on the ground outside Kingaroy IGA.

Tracey Ann Taylor, 49, pleaded guilty to fraud (dishonest application of property of another) before Kingaroy Magistrates Court, after picking the card up off the floor in August of last year.

"On August 13, the informant's mother purchased a gift card at Bunnings Toowoomba and subsequently posted it. The informant never received the card," police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said.

"The defendant had used that card. She said she can't recall how it came into her possession. She said she'd been handed a bunch of Bunnings gift cards and had no recollection."

The defendant was represented by Mark Werner from JA Carroll Solicitors, who said his client informed him she found the gift card outside the Kingaroy IGA.

"Ms Taylor is a mail carrier. She accepts the fraudulent basis that it was really like a 'stealing by finding'," Mr Werner said.

Taylor has worked as a contractor for Australia Post for the past two years and lost her job as a result of these court proceedings.

She also suffers from anxiety and depression, Mr Werner told the court.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair ordered the defendant to pay $70 compensation to the aggrieved within the next two months, otherwise she was found to have committed the offence but not further punished.

No conviction was recorded.

