Couple pay $170k over reserve for new home

A FOUR-BEDROOM house in South Coogee has sold at auction for $2.37 million, $170,000 more than the reserve.

The property at 12 Fairsky St sold through LJ Hooker Randwick's Kera Peters and Anthony Romano.

Ms Peters said there were three registered bidders on the day with a crowd of about 45 watching on.

Inside the South Coogee home.

"The buyers are a young couple starting a new family. They're originally from Vaucluse and are moving into the area to be closer to the Jewish schools in the area and walking distance to the synagogues," Ms Peters said.

The house is two storeys and has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room and a separate family room. The bedrooms are on the upper level and include a main bedroom with balcony, walk-in wardrobe and ensuite. There is also an outdoor deck and rear gardens.

"We had a good number of buyers through the whole campaign which we were surprised with," Ms Peters said.

No. 61-63 Haig St in Maroubra sold for about $3.4 million.

"I found in that South Coogee pocket the biggest demand would be the local French school and the synagogue. The suburb is drawing a lot of new people to the area from Vaucluse, Dover Heights and Rose Bay and that's because of affordability and the reputation of the schools in that area."

She said the sellers were looking to stay in the area.

Over in Maroubra a house has sold within 10 days of hitting the market for an undisclosed price of about $3.4 million.

The property at 61-63 Haig St sold prior to auction through Phillips Pantzer Donnelley's Christian West and Stephanie Bartlett.

The expanisve kitchen and living areas.

Mr West said the buyers were attracted to the home's size.

"They liked the 790sqm block. It's great for families and entertaining. It has the biggest swimming pool I've ever seen," he said. Mr West said there was still a sense of urgency from buyers looking in this price range.

"In the $3 million-$5 million price bracket there is still a lot of demand," he said.