South Molle jetty is gone but not to be forgotten

NO MORE: The South Molle Jetty was removed on Sunday.

FORMER Whitsunday mayor Glen Patullo delivered a parting shot at the council as the South Molle Jetty was removed from Shute Harbour on Sunday.

Mr Patullo is a vocal critic of the council's decision to demolish the jetty, which he was responsible for establishing as mayor.

"There were lots of people using that facility and the trawler fishermen were still there, it's bloody disgraceful,” he said.

Despite the council commissioning two engineering reports to the contrary, Mr Patullo claimed pictures he took showed there was nothing wrong with the jetty piles.

"You can see there is not much wrong with them, no damage done to them and no cement cancer,” he said.

"There is no reasonable grounds to do it, they should go and take a look at themselves and their operations and have a second think about what they are doing.”

According to the GHD structural report the condition of piles below and above the tidal zone was deemed to be "reasonable”.

However, there was evidence of surface corrosion and severe corrosion at the pile interface with the slab.

The pile protective coating was also found to be "fairly ineffective”.

A council spokesperson said the demolition was necessary in the interest of "public health”.

Expressions of interest into the future of the facility have been received and will be considered later this year. "It is anticipated council would be in a position to make an informed decision in terms of future use and tenancy by the middle of the year,” the spokesperson said.