South Molle 'off limits' to all visitors

THE Whitsunday islands were hit hard by Cyclone Debbie and aging infrastructure on South Molle has copped the full brunt, with facilities so unsafe, that no one is allowed to visit the island.

China Capital Investment Group has advised that South Molle Island remains closed to all visitors following Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"South Molle's facilities and infrastructure suffered severe damage during TC Debbie and may present significant risks to anyone seeking to visit the island," an island spokesperson said.

"CCIG is continuing to assess the damage to South Molle but has focused its resources on the nearby Daydream Island and has been unable to complete a detailed assessment.

"The owners would like to advise that the resort and facilities on the island are private property and should not be accessed without proper authority and regard to safety."