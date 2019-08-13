Souths set to farewell another legend

South Sydney legend John Sutton is expected to formally announce his retirement from rugby league as early as Wednesday.

The Daily Telegraph has been told Sutton will officially finish his glittering NRL career in just a few week's time.

Sutton has played 16 seasons at Souths and was the first Rabbitohs player to play more than 300 first grade games.

Sutton has seen some changes at South Sydney. Photo: Kym Smith

The 34-year old made his NRL debut way back in 2004 when his beloved Bunnies played Brisbane, who were coached by Wayne Bennett, now his current coach.

That 2004 season was just the third for Souths after their readmission to the NRL.

Sutton will forever be etched into South Sydney folklore after captaining the club to their famous grand final win over Canterbury in 2014.

Despite a remarkably consistent career, Sutton never secured high representative honours but did play for the Prime Minister's XIII and City.

South Sydney has now lost Sutton and Greg Inglis this year - two players of immense experience.

That premiership will never be forgotten. Photo: Phil Hillyard

Just last year, Souths teammate Cody Walker spoke passionately about Sutton.

"He's played the most games for this club, the club's been around since 1908, it's a massive achievement and it goes to show the type of player he is," Walker said.

Sutton signed a one year deal at Redfern last season.

Meanwhile, the Rabbitohs received a huge boost late on Monday when scans cleared Adam Reynolds of further damage to his back and the star halfback is rated a chance of playing on Saturday against Canterbury.

There were fears back spasms that caused Reynolds significant pain during Sunday's loss to Melbourne in Gosford could have been the result of a new injury and not related to the fracture he suffered earlier in the year.

The club will have farewelled two legends in one season. Photo: Phil Hillyard

Reynolds is expected to be named in Wayne Bennett's team along with skipper Sam Burgess and centre Braidon Burns.

Burgess missed the game against the Storm because of a quad injury suffered at training last week while Burns has a minor hamstring problem but all three are hopeful of playing this weekend.

Reynolds has been playing in pain since he copped a knee in the back in the round 12 loss to Parramatta two months back.

Reynolds conceded the ongoing problem was frustrating and limited his training but at least now he knows he can manage the pain in the run to the finals.

Adam Reynolds’ return would be a big boost. Photo: Brett Costello

Souths are on 28 competition points equal with Canberra but in fourth spot on percentages, with Manly and Parramatta one win back on 26 competition points with four rounds of the regular season remaining.

The Sydney Roosters also received some positive news with young hooker Sam Verrills expected to take on the Warriors this weekend after he was forced from the field during Sunday's win over Canberra because of a minor thigh injury.

Co-captain Boyd Cordner and prop Sio Siua Taukeiaho are also some chance of returning from calf injuries.