Souths Sharks need perfection for Ruby Series victory

THE fourth and final round is upon the Ruby Series North competition, and the South Whitsunday Sharks need a couple of clutch wins to take it out.

First place eluded the Sharks on the weekend after their two games - a 51-35 loss to the Magnetic North Steelcats and a 44-40 victory over the Marlin Coast Marlins.

Two wins this weekend could launch the Mackay-based team into top position.

Sharks captain Jemma Carey commended her team, who were riddled with illness before the round.

"We went into that game (against the Steelcats) with high hopes of being able to put out a good performance,” she said. "There was definitely patches there where we played really good netball.

"We just couldn't keep it up for the full 60 minutes.”

The Ruby North Series does not have a finals format. Instead the winners of the most points from the weekly fixtures are coined premiers at the end of the season. The competition also follows a similar bonus-point method as Suncorp Super Netball, where points are awarded for each won quarter.

The Steelcats sit on 146 points to the Sharks' 116 before round four.

"We really need to win each quarter and win the games,” Carey said. "We know we can do it - we've beaten these teams before.”

The Sharks captain said some responsibility would fall on Cairns to beat Townsville.

"They put a good test to Townsville on Sunday,” she said. "Hopefully they can challenge Townsville again and take some of those bonus points away.”