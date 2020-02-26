Souths to unleash secret weapon on Round 1

ONLY days after the City, Country match where Mackay footy fans got a peek at the wealth of NRL-calibre talent in the region, Souths Sharks added another former professional to the mix.

Well-travelled Craig Garvey’s signing with the Sharks was confirmed earlier this week.

Souths coach Wayne Barnett said his newest recruit could shake up Round 1.

The hooker played 23 NRL games for St. George Illawarra and the Canterbury Bulldogs between 2013 and 2017.

Craig Garvey signed with the Raiders in 2018 and Roosters in 2019 but did not make an appearance at the NRL level with either team.

Garvey has struggled to return to the top level for the past two years, but Barnett said the Mackay competition could help him springboard back into his footy career.

“He really wants to get his career up and running again, so he’s looking for a stepping stone,” the Souths coach said.

Barnett said Garvey was expected to arrive in the coming weeks and hinted more key signings might join him at Shark Park before Round 1.

“We’ve still got a couple of irons under the fire that we’re working on in the background,” he said

“We’ll try and unleash them Round 1 and give the comp a bit of a shake-up.”

Though Garvey’s favoured position is hooker, Barnett confirmed incumbent Souths number nine Schae Mawer would retain his jersey after an “outstanding” first season at the club.

But the coach welcomed the added pressure Garvey’s presence would bring to players retaining their place in the side.

“I think it will be great for Schae to take his sport to another level,” Barnett said.

Barnett expects Garvey to be something of a “wildcard” when he arrives at the club.

“Having that hooker experience is fantastic, but we want him to get hands on ball so he might pop up on the wings, who knows,” he said.

“He’s a dynamic attacking player and no-nonsense in defence, so he’ll be in the middle of the park somewhere.”