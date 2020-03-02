Southside gang brag about “creeping south”

A GANG of teenage thugs and thieves from Brisbane's southside are "creeping" further down south, stealing cars and breaking into homes on the Coast.

The Southside Gang out of the southern suburbs of Brisbane have been gloating about their "earns" on social media, including filming themselves on the run from police and posting images of the cars they've stolen.

A Tugun couple are the latest to come afoul of the gang, their car stolen last week and photos posted to social media - but not before the husband gave the two teens the scare of their life.

On their Instagram page they claim to be "keepin quiet in ya house, creeping south."

Police sources told The Bulletin their behaviour is of concern, with one officer questioning how they hadn't killed anyone on the road yet.

"It's only by God's good grace someone isn't dead," they said.

"You've got the Southside Gang and then you've got a group of about 10 here on the Coast who run around together stealing cars."

The officer questioned whether the courts were doing their jobs to lock up the teens, saying police can only arrest them, what happens from there, they have no control over.

The Tugun woman, who asked not to be named out of fear of reprisal, said it's been a nightmare ordeal since the gang allegedly stole her car.

"On Wednesday (February 19) my husband got home from work, he'd come up the back deck and left his Esky on it with his keys inside, we had dinner and went to bed and he'd left the Esky outside by accident," she said.

"He got up the next morning went to put his lunch in his Esky, but couldn't see it, thought he might have left it in the car, he's gone down to the car and it was gone. That's our work truck, our weekend car, it's a $70,000 car.

"They had tried to break into my Kia, but couldn't get in, his wedding ring and tools were in the car, good running shoes, just stuff you don't think about."

She said they woke up Friday morning and went to drive her husband to Brisbane to meet one of their workers to go to the Sunshine Coast.

"We got outside about 5.15am and I looked up the street and said 'far out, that's the kids,' they were all dressed in black, hoodies, bum bags, they don't fit in down here.

"They were hanging around the cars at the top of the road, my neighbour was going to work so she drove slow and asked if they were right and they mouthed off to her.

"We got to the top of the street and we began questioning them, my husband wasn't quite as nice to them, they were hanging around the neighbours car and he came out onto the street and started asking them what was going on.

"My husband got out of the car and went to grab one of them and they took off."

She said she hopped out of the car and her husband and the neighbour jumped in and gave chase.

"They drove to the bottom of the street and saw them get into our stolen Ranger from the night before, he was livid.

"He followed them in the car for about 20 to 25 minutes, all through Palm Beach and Elanora, through the Pines, he was on the phone to the cops trying to tell them where he was.

"But they eventually got away because they were running red lights and driving fast."

She said people are sick of these teens.

"These kids are breaking into people's houses, stealing their cars, watching people sleep, it's awful.

"We're just sick of it, I don't want to feel this unsafe, it's not going to stop, I don't know if we're at the end of it, or at the start of it, but someone needs to take these kids off the street.

"They're moving down the Coast, they don't give a shit, someone is going to get hurt, either one of our husbands are going to get stabbed, or beat the shit out of one of them.

"It's going to happen, I can 100 per cent guarantee that … these kids are getting let out quicker than police can do the paper work, I don't even know what to do."

She said the gloating on social media was an added kick in the guts.

"I couldn't believe it.

"It was stolen the night before they posted it, I've got names, photos, all sorts.

"What do we do though."

Their car was found last week, with the family going to look at it on Friday finding the inside trashed, littered with bongs, cigarettes, gloves, clothes and their break-in tools.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, with investigations ongoing.

Acting detective Inspector Greg Aubort said he'd seen some of the posts and was aware that "some of these young people seek to align themselves or seek to re-enforce their identity with some sort of notoriety,".

"We don't see any sense of organisation or that type of organised behaviour in the district. We would say it's a minority," he said.

"If you're going to involve yourself in criminality those are the decisions you make as a young person that will affect your life in the future."

He said police would use the posts on social media as evidence if it showed criminal behaviour.

"If it's evidence of criminality then that's what we will take it as and that's what we will use it as, we're quite happy to do so."

If you have any information that could assist police with their inquiries into cars being stolen, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.