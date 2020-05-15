Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: A Roma man has been jailed after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Brisbane District Court last week.
CHARGED: A Roma man has been jailed after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Brisbane District Court last week.
News

Southwest man jailed for multiple domestic violence charges

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
15th May 2020 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROMA man has been sentenced to a term of imprisonment after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including domestic violence offences.

The 41-year-old appeared in the Brisbane District Court in front of Judge Dearden last Friday, facing a number of historical and domestic violence charges.

The Crown withdrew one count of indecent treatment of girls under 17, under 14 and the defendant was discharged on that count.

On counts two, three and four which included indecent treatment of girls under 17, under 14 and indecent treatment of girls under 16 and under 12, the defendant was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment.

On the domestic violence charges, he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years imprisonment for burglary in the night (DVO), four-and-a-half years for choking in a domestic setting, nine months for common assault, and one year for sexual assault.

The man, who can’t be named to protect his victims, will be eligible for parole on December 7, 2020.

Just In

    Juice product recalled

    Juice product recalled
    • 15th May 2020 5:05 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Foodies in for a treat this weekend

        premium_icon Foodies in for a treat this weekend

        News With coronavirus restrictions lifting tomorrow, a raft of cafes and restaurants are offering dine-in options with a maximum of 10 people at a time.

        • 15th May 2020 4:30 PM
        Cops investigating a potential murder find something kinky

        premium_icon Cops investigating a potential murder find something kinky

        Breaking Investigations into a body found wrapped in a blanket

        Mayor takes to pantry to raise awareness

        premium_icon Mayor takes to pantry to raise awareness

        News Andrew Willcox took an ‘eggcellent’ challenge to help start a conversation around...

        Vandals strike Prossie railway lines

        premium_icon Vandals strike Prossie railway lines

        News Police reported two incidents in just 24 hours.