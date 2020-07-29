Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police arrest multiple drivers for outstanding warrants.
Police arrest multiple drivers for outstanding warrants.
News

Southwest police arrest multiple drivers at Qld borders

Georgie Adams
29th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE Cunnamulla police were conducting border enforcement duties at Barringun, they found multiple drivers with outstanding warrants.

Senior Constable Danae French from Cunnamulla police said at 1.30pm on July 18, two drivers were arrested on outstanding warrants.

The following day, police intercepted two different vehicles and arrested one driver and another was charged with several traffic offences.

Those arrested were later released on bail and handed notices to appear in court for a later date.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

cunnamulla police queensland border control

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Games rival: ‘Queensland should be worried’

        premium_icon Games rival: ‘Queensland should be worried’

        Sport The architects of southeast Queensland’s 2032 Olympics bid have been warned they face serious competition, with another nation officially putting its hand up to host...

        Why it’s great to be a Queensland kid

        premium_icon Why it’s great to be a Queensland kid

        Lifestyle Queensland children resilient and hopeful, report

        Mackay primary students react to space launch plan

        premium_icon Mackay primary students react to space launch plan

        Education PHOTOS: Major space announcement made at Beaconsfield State School.

        Premier says Prossie prawns are shrimply the best

        premium_icon Premier says Prossie prawns are shrimply the best

        News The Tassal farm north of Proserpine is set make the region a world leader in prawn...