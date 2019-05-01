Menu
Curled parsley can be grown in full sun or part shade and is also a great potted herb.
AnnekeDeBlok
Gardening

Sow this favourite herb for your winter dishes

by ANGIE THOMAS, IN MY GARDEN
1st May 2019 10:00 AM
As winter approaches and we start thinking about Sunday roasts, warming soups and hearty pasta dishes, it's time to grow some curled parsley to use in your culinary creations. This flavoursome parsley with its great frilly texture is also rich in vitamins and iron, so it's both healthy and delicious.

Parsley is a compact and vigorous plant with full flavoured and decorative dark green foliage. It can be picked continuously for about two years, so it's a worthwhile and long-lasting herb to grow at home.

Curled parsley can be grown in full sun or part shade and is a great potted herb too.

Sow parsley seed straight into a pot or garden bed during April, cover only very lightly with 3mm of potting mix or soil and keep moist while the seedlings establish.

Curled parsley seed can take up to 28 days to germinate, so be patient and ensure you keep the mix moist throughout that time. You can start harvesting the leaves and stems after about 10 weeks.

Parsley's rich green foliage makes it an ideal plant to include in flower garden designs, providing lovely colour and texture contrast between flowering plants.

Angie Thomas is a horticulturist at Yates.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

