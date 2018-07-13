Spaniards hit the deck around Dolphin Point and Nara Inlet

Islands

THE islands have been firing with Spanish mackerel being caught in huge numbers over the last week. Reports from Double Cone Island have been excellent, with anglers telling me about multiple boats hooked up to Spanish mackerel at one time. Dolphin Point and Narra Inlet have also had a fair few Spanish being caught.

Trolling ribbon and garfish have had the best results from reports with a few mackerel also taking live baits floated of the back. Coral trout have been a bit slower but still some awesome-size fish being caught around the fringing reef using pilchards and squid.

Sweetlip have also been big with some great size ones and plenty of them being reported around the islands. Jewfish are around the islands in huge numbers with a few anglers reporting it was hard to keep away from them while fishing the deeper holes and channels around the islands.

Franca Crihiola with a nice longtail tuna which ate a sinking stick bait. Mick Underwood

Fingermark are still around in good numbers with a few anglers using live squid around long island getting some great numbers and good-sized fish.

Squid have been in around the islands with stone haven being the best spot but plenty of other reports from around the islands.

Rockwalls

ROCKWALLS have been fishing fairly well with some good blue salmon and trevally showing up off the Whisper Bay boat ramp rock wall.

Abell Point rockwall has been the best pick of the rock walls with a lot of herring around. The Coral Sea Resort jetty has seen some great catches from the rocks with some spotty and school mackerel, trevally and queenfish, and a couple of smaller size fingermark being caught down there.

Tom Dagan with a good giant trevally boated with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing. Mick Underwood

Also reports of a good size barramundi being landed from around the jetty. Shute Harbour has had a few reports with trevally, queenfish and school and spotty mackerel being caught casting chrome slugs around.

Cannonvale beach has had reports of some huge whiting being caught. Anglers using prawns on the run-in tide are doing the best. Also a few angler have been having some surface fun with the whiting, with little poppers and stick baits landing some great-size whiting. One angler told me he was getting them well over 30cm.

Creeks and rivers

THE Proserpine River has fished well over the past week with the smaller tides.

There have been good catches of king salmon and grunter using live prawns and dead prawns around the deeper bends of the river.

Marcus Reha with a nice little flathead landed with A-one Fishing Charters. Olly Galea

Crabs have also been in decent numbers in the Proserpine River, with reports from a few anglers getting a nice feed of crabs.

There has also been a few barramundi caught in the river by anglers flicking small soft plastics up the back of the river in the shallower water.

Coastal creeks have been fishing ok with blue salmon and flathead in good numbers around the mouths of the creeks, with anglers fishing live baits and flicking a few shallow diving lures.

Mangrove jack have also been on the bite for a couple of anglers fishing Billies Creek and also getting some nice crabs from Billies.

Grant Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World

Dingo Beach/Hydeaway Bay

SOME calmer weather for a couple of days has been welcome and it's been good to see plenty of people out on the water.

Rattray island has been spitting out some nice Spanish mackerel a there have been some hanging around Georges Point as well.

Slow trolling Wolf Herring has been getting most of the fish.

The inshore reef fishing scene is hard work at the moment with mostly only small fish on the chew but on the calmer days the deeper patches have been fishing well.

I wouldn't panic too much about going crabbing at the moment as for the time being they have all but disappeared.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing