Spaniards loving the Aussie sunshine in Airlie Beach

Barcelona, Spain

TONY Barellas quit his office job in Barcelona to tour Australia and learn how to speak English while on the road.

Now after nine months of experiencing what the lucky country has to offer he is lamenting his imminent return to Europe, but promises he will be back and when he gets the opportunity.

After arriving in Sydney Tony and his travel companion Alba found work in a bar before teaming up with Eric to pack up a Wicked camper van and follow the sun to North Queensland.

Tony said he would spend some time back in Spain for the European summer but wanted to come back to Australia to chase the sun again and escape the chill of a Spanish winter.

What is your favourite Australian destination?

Definitely somewhere in the north. I like Sydney as well but I like the Whitsundays are better and Port Douglas was nice, Uluru was cool too.

What are your plans while in the Whitsundays?

Tomorrow we will go to Whitehaven Beach on a day tour. We have seen the photos and can't wait to get out and really see what the beach is like.

What is the weirdest thing about Australian culture?

The people are different than in Europe. I like it here better than Europe, the culture in general and the lifestyle is better. And the people always help you with everything. On my first day here I was walking on the street and did not know where to go and people helped me, it was cool.

How has travel changed you?

It's difficult when you stay far away from your country in the beginning but it has been good. Travelling to Australia has been the best experience of my life. It has been a challenge but I have liked the experience, it has been good.

What is your top Aussie travel tip?

Don't spend too much time in the one place and don't plan too much. Get a van or camper and travel at your own pace, this way you can save money too on accommodation in some places.