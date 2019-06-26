Spann and Isgro seal open pairs

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Shane Spann and Armando Isgro won the men's pairs competition at Airlie Beach Bowls Club.

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Shane Spann and Armando Isgro won the men's pairs competition at Airlie Beach Bowls Club. Betty Whitehorn

AIRLIE BOWLS: The men's pennant Division 2 team played at Mackay City. The team won two of three rinks and won overall with aggregate scores of 69-58.

Division 4 and 5 both had a home match and treated the home fans to a couple of good games.

Division 4 played Mackay and won one rink of two, winning the day with an aggregate score of 41-38.

Division 5 played the new Wests Tigers team. Airlie won one rink of two but lost the game with an aggregate score of 36-46.

Ladies' pennants are struggling this year and Division 1 is proving every bit as challenging as was expected.

In a double-header on Tuesday morning, the Airlie team won the first game for the season by defeating the previously undefeated South Suburban team.

The afternoon game against North Mackay started well for two rinks but by the end of the game it was all three rinks down.

The Division 3 ladies played an away game at Seaforth and were defeated.

Club competitions

In the ladies' triples game results, Betty Whitehorn, Betty Nicolle and Margo Stanley defeated Rhonda Lloyd, Di Dobbins and Doreen Peadon.

On Sunday afternoon, Lu Rogan, Elaine Kippen and Carol Crosbie lost the final ladies' triples game to Betty, Betty and Margo Stanley 29-15 in a hard-fought game.

The men's open pairs finals were played on Sunday. Manny Isgro and Shane Spann defeated Bob McMahon and Andy Bell 27-11. John Beach father and son defeated Andrew Butler and Rodney Howard 21-17.

The Beach father and son team went on to play Spann and Isgro but were not strong enough, losing 31-9.

The winners are now eligible to play in the Champion of Champion men's pairs for the district.

Wednesday social bowls there was a stick draw selection and five games of triples played.

The winning team on the day was Ron Spence, Rick Brunell and Eric Bottle who defeated Elaine Thorpe, Elaine Kippen and Greg Matfin 24-11.

The final round of Wednesday night's Business House Bowls is in a week's time and Whitsunday Parking in top spot looks good to take out the shield again.

Thirteen competitors turned up to play scroungers. The final game was a close competition between Michael Jacometti and Ladda Purdie. Ladda won the day.

The Sunday social bowls winning team was Derek Pumphrey, David Stock and James Argo, who defeated Ron Spence, Bob Fenney and Neil Moore by winning the highest number of ends.

Watch this space for more details about the Col and Jo Howes carnival planned for the October long weekend.