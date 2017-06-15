Spanner thrown into the cinema works

ON SCREEN?: Ron Harris is still working toward a cinema and planetarium at Beach Plaza.

THE push for an Airlie Beach cinema has been a long time in the making, but the man behind the mission is still working toward the project based at the Beach Plaza.

Initially, the Salt restaurant fire presented challenges to the cinema, originally slated for completion in March before being pushed back to August.

Then, proponent Ron Harris said the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie and a serious health issue now cast a cloud over when it would go ahead.

Mr Harris was diagnosed with a melanoma on his lip and awaits overseas test results to determine whether the cancer spread.

However, he is still committed to starting at least the planetarium proposed for the top floor.

"I paid a $47,000 deposit on an eight-metre dome so what I've done is... converted it to a five-metre dome so I can do the video development for 360-degree viewing,” he said.

"I ordered camera mounts on a helicopter to film 360 degree footage of the Great Barrier Reef so I will continue with the development from home in my hangar house.”

The dome is expected to arrive in August.