Spare a thought for those who bring us into the world

GIVING birth is a momentous occasion and amid the turmoil and emotion of a new life arriving, one person remains calm.

That person is the midwife and tomorrow marks International Day of the Midwife, when people around the world can recognise and honour such an important profession.

The day was first celebrated in 1991 and has since been observed in more than 50 countries.

Proserpine Hospital midwife Aleesha Tindall became a midwife following a defining moment in her childhood.

Mrs Tindall says it was a heartbreaking period in her family’s life as a thirteen-year-old that encouraged her to pursue a career in midwifery.

“My younger sister was born still. The midwives were so kind and compassionate towards our loss and played such an important role during the whole experience,” Ms Tindall said.

“I remember thinking that someday I wanted to help make a difference and bring a new life into the world but also be there to help families if they had to go through the same difficult time.”

Mrs Tindall went on to complete a Bachelor of Midwifery at Victoria University and started her career in 2009 as a postgraduate midwife at Dandenong Hospital.

Now with more than ten years’ experience at metropolitan, regional and rural hospitals across Victoria and Queensland, she says her first birth proved to be a definitive beginning to midwifery.

“On my first ever placement at a small hospital on the outskirts of Melbourne, I wasn’t expecting to experience any births until my next placement,” she said.

“One woman presented in labour and the obstetrician kindly asked her if I could be present at the birth. She agreed and suddenly I went from making patient beds to birthing.

“It was a special moment as I lifted the baby on to the mother’s chest; I knew I had chosen the right career path.”

Empowering women to believe in their own bodies through education and trusted relationships has become an important part of Aleesha’s role.

“The journey to parenthood is a time of great joy but it can also be a time of confusion and fear around the changes to your body, labour and birth and of course becoming a parent.

“One thing I’m passionate about is preparing women for birthing at our antenatal classes with information on coping skills, relaxation techniques and support services.

“It’s a privilege to care for women and their families during one of the most significant times in their lives.”

Mrs Tindall will be among more than 80 Mackay Hospital and Health Service midwives marking International Day of the Midwife on Tuesday, May 5.