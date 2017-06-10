Special bond that will never break

WHITSUNDAY resident Caroline Gouge wants to dedicate the final months of her life to forging happy memories with her three-year-old son Braxton.

Ms Gouge has fought a long five-year battle with cervical cancer and in a recent trip to Sydney was told that it had reached a terminal stage - with an expected 12-15 month timeline.

She has been through the whole "gamut", from being in a terrible health position to currently being able to function on a regime of blood thinners.

Ms Gouge said she wanted to continue to live the rest of her life to the fullest.

"This is a magic time to spend with my boy and my friends," she said.

"I'm in a situation where you take stock of your life and what's important, some people might put that down to having a healthy bank balance but for me it is the richness of friendships and quality of relationships which is the most important thing."

Ms Gouge described Braxton as a "miracle kid" while spending some quality family time at Cannonvale Beach.

"He is the epitome of a good child and nothing has been hard,' she said.

"He is an emotional child and will instinctively know when you are having a crap day and will hold your hand and say "I love you mum" - he is gorgeous.

"The one thing that breaks me is (knowing i will be) leaving Braxton behind."

Ms Gouge intends to leave behind a number of video clips for Braxton, including milestone celebrations for the future.

She said she wanted Braxton to live his life knowing his mum as exactly who she is.

"I don't want people to tell him that (his) mum was such a lovely person and a martyr because I'm not," she said.

"I lived and I made mistakes, I want him to have a realistic view of what his mum is."

Amy Lyons and many other friends helped establish a GoFundMe Page to help Caroline create positive memories with Braxton and said the community had rallied firmly behind the cause.

"After hearing her devastating news we felt helpless and we set this page up is a way to help her," Amy said.

"The whole idea of the page is to raise money not just to help with financial stress and medical expenses and rent but mainly to allow her a bit of the freedom to create as many lasting memories with her son while she still can."

A signed-and-framed State of Origin jersey is also being raffled off in coming weeks with tickets available at several locations including IGA Jubilee Pocket, The Reef Gateway, Jubilee Tavern and Airlie Beach Foreshore Markets.

Ms Gouge was reluctant to accept any help from her supporters but would do what she could to give her son a reason to smile.

"It just means we can do anything that might be a fun idea for Braxton, there will be lots of things that won't cost anything I will want to do with him but I could also take him to the Gold Coast and the theme parks and that would hopefully be a cool memory for him," she said.

To donate to the cause visit the link here.