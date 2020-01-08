Special long lunch to wow punters

A special Long Lunch will take place on the sailing club's balcony on Thursday, January 16, to watch the Little Ripper Clipper Cup, similar to a long lunch during Airlie Beach Race Week last year (pictured).

A special Long Lunch will take place on the sailing club's balcony on Thursday, January 16, to watch the Little Ripper Clipper Cup, similar to a long lunch during Airlie Beach Race Week last year (pictured).

Come on down and get amongst it!

That’s the message from the Whitsunday Sailing Club, which is hosting the Little Ripper Clipper Cup as part of the Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival (January 11-18, 2020).

The Little Ripper Clipper Cup, on Thursday, January 16, will see the Clipper Race crews sail Hobie Waves and RS Quest dinghies, competing in a “round robin” team event.

All the action will be taking place directly in front of the sailing club and everyone is invited to come along and be a part of it.

There will also be a special Australiana-themed Long Lunch taking place on the club’s balcony overlooking the race course, for those who would like to indulge, with five ‘degustation’ courses served with five matching Australian wines.

Whitsunday Sailing Club manager Stacy Harvey said the club had done similar events before for fun but now it was part of the official Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival program.

“We have done it a few times before, just for fun, and this year it’s become part of the official program, so we are expecting a lot more competitors,” she said.

“For spectators, it’s just a great way for Airlie Beach people to come down and get involved in the sailing aspects of the carnival – it’s a different kind of feel compared to sailing around the world in big boats.”

Ms Harvey said the Hobie Waves and RS Quest dinghies were quite small and were both used in the learn-to-sail classes at the sailing club. An expert commentator will be on hand to explain the strategies and happenings on the water.

“It’s free for anyone to come down and watch. The downstairs bar will be open and there will be tables and chairs and a picnic area – the downstairs lawn will be a great place for families to watch from and people can bring rugs to sit on.

“The upstairs bar and bistro will also be open, offering the usual menu, and for those who want to indulge, the Australiana Long Lunch will include a lot of fresh local seafood and Australian beef, all prepared by our chefs on the premises.

“It will all be happening in the sailing club’s dinghy basin and people can watch the boats coming and going.”

Tickets for the Australiana Long Lunch, which starts at 11.30am, are available from the Whitsunday Sailing Club at $95.00 per person – for more information call the club on 07 4946 6138.

The 2020 Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival will see Airlie Beach host eleven, identical 70-foot ocean racing yachts, their skippers and their international crew and supporters, in the final stop of the Australian leg of the internationally renowned Clipper Round-the-World Yacht Race.

The carnival will be a week-long celebration, with exciting events and activities showcasing the beauty of the Whitsundays including a long lunch on Whitehaven Beach, a rodeo on the Bowen foreshore, a welcome party in the centre of Airlie Beach, and Clipper yacht open days.