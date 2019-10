An arrest was made on Stockbridge Rd, Mackay on Sunday, October 27.

SPECIALIST police have arrested a man as part of an operation this morning.

About 11am, police attended an address on Stockbridge Rd, Mackay and arrested the 27 year old on alleged outstanding matters including serious assaults, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and stolen vehicles.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was taken into custody without incident and has been assisting police. He is yet to be charged.