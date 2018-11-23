Spectacular show from dance school

Peter Pan was a major part of the Dee Jays School of Dance annual concert.

DEE Jays School of Dance are basking in the afterglow following the successful staging of their 39th annual concert in the Whitsundays.

Bowen's McKenna Hall and Proserpine State High School played host to three renewals of the end-of-year Stage Spectacular.

More than 600 people came through the doors to watch the three shows.

The first half of the production showcased story book hero Peter Pan.

Magnificent action from the annual concert. Sue Considine

Studio owner Denise Hadley said this year's shows were a great hit with audiences.

"I was 15 when I opened the studio and this is the 39th year in a row we've staged the annual concert,” Mrs Hadley said.

"The concert is what our students work for all year.

"It is the only chance to show what we do, apart from eisteddfods and other shows, to people in the Whitsundays.”

Following a year where 100 per cent of vocational students received distinctions or merits in the upper range and 100 per cent of the grades students earning distinctions, the quality of performances in the spectacular were top notch.

The team from Hello on the stage. Sue Considine

Mrs Hadley said the planning behind the Peter Pan production started at the back end of last year.

"We hadn't done a pantomime since 2001, but I decided let's do this and it was the best decision I made,” she said.

"The planning for Peter Pan started in December with the narration and music, which was done by April and then from May we started to choreograph the show.

"I thought the students were excellent and the response from audiences was fantastic.”

Rhythm of Life danced up a storm. Sue Considine

Mrs Hadley has now set her sights on the 40th anniversary concert.

She remain tight-lipped on her plans of what the show would entail, but has plans on trying to stage it in Mackay at either the Mackay Entertainment Centre or Conservatorium of Music.