‘Speculation’ around PM’s new ministry

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is not expected to make any radical changes to the ministry team. Picture: Adam Taylor Supplied by the Prime Minister's Office

Scott Morrison is not expected to make major changes to his team of ministers when he announces the post-election line-up this weekend.

Christopher Pyne, Nigel Scullion and Kelly O'Dwyer retired at the election, opening up three positions in the 22-strong cabinet.

There is speculation promotion could be on the cards for Liberal MPs Alan Tudge, Michael Sukkar, Scott Buchholz, Anne Rustonand and Sussan Ley, who was health minister from 2014 to 2017 and an assistant minister under Mr Morrison. Peter Dutton is expected to keep Home Affairs, while Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann are also set to stay in the same roles.

A promotion could be on the cards for Alan Tudge, when Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces his new frontbench. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas.

Attorney-General Christian Porter will be Leader of the House, replacing Mr Pyne in managing the day-to-day of parliament tactics.

Health Minister Greg Hunt, Education Minister Dan Tehan and Foreign Minister Marise Payne are likely to keep their spots.

West Australian minister Ken Wyatt is tipped to take on indigenous affairs, becoming the first indigenous Australian to hold the role - a priority policy area for the prime minister over the coming term.

Ken Wyatt, is tipped to take on indigenous affairs, becoming the first indigenous Australian to hold the role. Picture: Marie Nirme.

There is speculation Environment Minister Melissa Price's portfolio could be dumped or have her role scaled back, and that Communications Minister Mitch Fifield could be moved from his portfolio - potentially at the expense of Alan Tudge, according to theAustralian Financial Review.

A rise in Liberal MP numbers is expected to push down the quota of Nationals ministers in the cabinet from five to four, which is calculated on a proportional basis.

Environment Minister Melissa Price’s portfolio could be dumped or have her role scaled back. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch.

This would leave Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Nationals deputy leader Bridget McKenzie, David Littleproud and Matt Canavan in cabinet.

Earlier this week, Former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce has admitted he has "zero prospects" of being handed a cabinet position.

Mr Joyce also concedes he may no longer be special drought envoy, a role he was given by Prime Minister Scott Morrison last year.

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce says he has “zero prospects” of being handed a cabinet position. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Gonsalves.

"Although I, like all politicians, have a desire for a portfolio, I understand there are zero prospects of it (a cabinet position)," Mr Joyce told The Australian on Friday.

Nationals leader Michael McCormack and deputy Bridget McKenzie were unanimously re-elected to their roles on Thursday.

The Nationals are hoping to have four cabinet ministers, two outer ministries and three more junior frontbench roles.

Mr Morrison has promised to keep at least the same number of women in Cabinet as he had before the election.

There could also be movement for Sussan Ley, who was health minister from 2014 to 2017 and an assistant minister under Mr Morrison. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian