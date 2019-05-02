SPEECHLESS: This travelling show has made its mark

INFAMOUS is the only show I've ever been to where I have sat for the entire duration with my mouth hanging open and my eyes wide in disbelief as to what I was witnessing.

Inside the big top, the audience is bathed in iridescent hues of pink and blue light.

A cat with a booty that would rival Beyonce's prowls around the edge of the stage, making it obvious why it's an 18-plus affair.

Joseph Ashton is the mastermind behind the show, which opens with the famed Wheel of Death both equally thrilling and terrifying, as two performers skip ropes, juggle and perform handstands while it spins.

A drunken clown pops in and out of the show, and the audience screams with mirth, as a giant red balloon he's encased in, bouncing around the stage pops with a bang, leaving him naked in the middle of the stage.

Dancers in sexy, glittery costumes make us all realise we'll never look that good on the dance floor, and trapeze artists fly across the stage, defying gravity.

There are still three shows left, with performances scheduled for tonight, Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets available through Ticketek.