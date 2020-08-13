Menu
Balaclava-clad men have ambushed a speed camera operator in a frightening roadside confrontation as fears grow over angry drivers targeting camera operators.
Crime

Speed camera operator left terrified after violent attack

by Mark Buttler, Brianna Travers
13th Aug 2020 3:30 PM
Subscriber only

A speed camera operator was menaced by men in balaclavas who tried to get into her car in a frightening roadside confrontation.

The latest incident, at Hoppers Crossing, comes amid concern at the number of angry drivers swerving at the vehicles of camera operators in Victoria.

The men involved in the Hoppers Crossing altercation tried to get into the terrified victim's car last Friday morning.

They then bashed on the vehicle and intimidated the victim.

 

The damaged vehicle after the latest attack in Hoppers Crossing.
The damaged vehicle after the latest attack in Hoppers Crossing.

 

Police are investigating the woman's ordeal, which her union said had left her injured and traumatised.

The Community and Public Sector union says speed camera operators are approached up to three times a day by angry motorists.

There are up to 30 verbal assaults a week.

In June, there were four incidents in which drivers swerved at speed camera operators' vehicles.

The Herald Sun last month revealed hooded vandals had smashed windows, slashed tyres and rammed parked vehicles.

A corrosive chemical was poured on one operator's car.

The CPSU wants operator SERCO to be removed from its contract and for police to take over the role.

The union says police have had trouble getting SERCO to hand over all available footage of speed camera attacks.

The state government has been contacted for comment.

mark.buttler@news.com.au

Originally published as Speed camera operator left terrified after violent attack

