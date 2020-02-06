Find a perfect match: Speed dating for businesses

Speed dating for businesses is coming to Proserpine thanks to the Chamber of Commerce.

SPEED dating has been a 'thing' for a while, for people looking for love, but now it is coming to the Proserpine business community.

The Proserpine Chamber of Commerce is inviting businesses to attend their first event of the year, on Wednesday, February 12, which will have a speed dating format.

Businesses will have three minutes to tell the person opposite them about their organisation and what they offer, before moving on to the next person.

The event is open to non-members, as well as chamber members, and Proserpine Chamber of Commerce executive secretary Juanita Lawn said she had been reaching out to all businesses.

"We have received a good response so far, and we are expecting a really good night," she said.

"There will be a cover charge of $15 for non-members and the event will include light refreshments. There will also be lucky door prizes, so please bring along your business cards to go into the draw."

Starting at 5.30pm, the event will be held at 22 Buttercup Lane Café (entry via 22 Main Street, Proserpine).

Businesses are asked to RSVP to proserpinecoc@gmail.com by February 10 for catering purposes.