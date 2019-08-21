Speed limit cut to increase safety at notorious intersection

The speed limit on Shute Harbour Rd between Stanley Dr and Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd has been reduced to 80km/h.

The speed limit on Shute Harbour Rd between Stanley Dr and Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd has been reduced to 80km/h. Shannen McDonald

MOTORISTS now have to slow down for a notorious Whitsundays intersection after the speed limit was reduced to 80km/h.

The Shute Harbour Rd speed limit has been scaled back from 100km/h to 80km/h between Stanley Dr and Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd.

A Transport and Main Roads representative said the change was made after a speed limit review recommended the limit should be reduced in the area.

"The review took several important factors into account, including the road function and environment, traffic volumes and roadside activities including bike riders,” the representative said.

"The findings were presented to the local speed management committee, which consists of representatives from Queensland Police Service, Mackay Regional Council, TMR and road safety experts.”

Whitsunday Regional Councillor Ron Petterson applauded the speed change and said it would help make the road safer for motorists.

Cr Petterson said the council, through its Traffic Advisory Board, had been asking TMR to reduce the speed because of the increase in the number of properties that had been built along that section of the road.

"Coming out of those estates with the traffic doing 100km/h is not conducive to safety,” Cr Petterson said.

"This is a good thing. It will improve safety.”

However, he warned motorists would have to drive to the new limits and to the conditions.

"This is a very positive step to improving safety on our roads,” he said.

The TMR representative said proposed works for the Shute Harbour Rd and Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd intersection were in the design process.

Improved safety at this intersection is being developed and funded under the Safer Roads Sooner Program.

This section of Shute Harbour Rd is not the only one to have received a speed limit change.

TMR has also decreased the speed from 100km/h to 80km/h in the section between Jasinique Dr and the Conway National Park access at Flametree.