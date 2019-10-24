Speeding to victory: Whitsunday karter crowned state champ

Whitsunday Moto Sports Club KA 4 Junior karter Nathan Brien with his new blue plates after claiming the win at the Queensland State Championships.

Hitting the race track for the first-time just last year, Whitsunday go karting junior has sped to success after claiming the state champion title.

Whitsunday Moto Sports Club KA 4 Junior karter Nathan Brien raced home to claim the top spot after a courageous final victory at the Queensland Kart Championships.

The club also celebrated wins in the seniors with Leo Rodriguez finishing the two-part series in third overall in TaG Restricted Medium and Adam Stroud finishing third in round two in KA3 Senior Medium.

After round one, which was held here in the Whitsundays in July, Nathan was placed in fourth position.

Going into the second round, the Whitsunday junior's dad Michael Brein said the plan was simple.

"Really he just needed stay focussed and race well,” he said.

The 15-year-old dd just that, powering on to collect both the second-round win and the state champion title overall.

During last month's round two of the Championships, Nathan qualified well to start his next two heats from third position.

After three heats, Nathan had raced himself to start the final is pole position.

Maintaining his lead, a win seemed likely but a crash further back in the field, followed by safety laps, meant Nathan was back with the main pack.

Dropping back down to second, it looked as though the won had been lost but in his final lap the Whitsunday junior fought to the end, crossing the finish just a kart length in front of his rival.

His second-round win was enough to put him in the lead for the championship overall, earning him the Queensland state champion title for his division.

"Heading into that last lap, there's a bit that goes behind the heel so you can't see what's happening,” Mr Brien said.

"So, when Nathan came out the other side, there he was right next to the other driver and he just took off and managed to get the win.”

After this years championship win Nathan received a blue number plate which he can display on his kart in all races during the next year.

Having only started karting in February last year, Nathan is fresh to the karting scene but with a state championship already under his belt, the future for his karting career is looking promising.

The junior has one more race in his current division, heading down to Rockhampton next month, before he will move up a division next year.