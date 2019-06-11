SPEEDING: Unlicensed driver caught 30km above the limit

IN COURT: Tye Ingebrigtsen was caught speeding almost 30km above the speed limit.

IN COURT: Tye Ingebrigtsen was caught speeding almost 30km above the speed limit. FILE

A "LEAD foot” has landed himself in court after being caught speeding almost 30km above the speed limit and driving without a licence on a Queensland highway.

Tye James Ingebrigtsen, 28, of Blacks Beach, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to disobeying the speed limit and driving without a licence which it had been demerit point suspended.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Ingebrigtsen was spotted by police travelling at 128km per hour in a 100km speed zone on the Bruce Highway, Bloomsbury on May 17 at 7.50pm.

Sgt Myors said once stopped by police, Ingebrigtsen was unable to produce a licence but police checks conducted at the time of the offence confirmed his licence was currently suspended until June 19.

Representing himself, the Proserpine youth worker told the court he was aware he had a suspended licence he thought ended in April of this year but didn't know it was still suspended at the time of the offence.

"During the six-month period of my licence suspension, my ex-partner who had my car at the time, she got done for speeding which I didn't know about so in April I thought I got my licence back,” he said.

Ingebrigtsen told the court he was an active member of the Proserpine community, volunteering his time as a sporting coach.

Magistrate James Morton said he was to be commended on his work but there weren't any excuses for speeding.

"I have to take your licence off you today, that's the law and there are no buts or maybes,” said Mr Morton.

"Your history here, you've been done for unlicenced driving before and you've got speeding here - you must have a lead foot.”

Ingebrigtsen was fined $431 for speeding and fined a further $451 and suspended from driving for six months for driving without a licence.