Spinal injury concerns after two-car crash

Paramedics have taken a person to hospital with suspected spinal injuries.

Paramedics have taken a person to hospital with suspected spinal injuries. Julia Whitwell

A CRASH at Cannonvale has resulted in one person being taken to Proserpine Hospital with a potential spinal injury.

Two people were assessed by paramedics after the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Shute Harbour Road and Galbraith Park Rd at 9.44 this morning.

Paramedics took the precautionary step of taking one of the patients to hospital after the patient complained of neck pain.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said this was standard procedure. "We can't rule out on the side of the road that it may be a spinal injury,” she said.

QAS said the patient arrived at Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.