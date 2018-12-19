Spirit of Christmas on display

Ray White Whitsunday office manager Zoe Skinner, Rotary Club's Denise Norder and The Salvation Army's Donna Fraser round up gifts for community Christmas donations.

RAY White Whitsunday on Tuesday provided more than 60 donated gifts to Rotary Club of Airlie Beach for distribution to members of the Whitsunday community doing it a bit tough this Christmas.

The gifts were gathered through Ray White's 'A little Ray of giving' gift drive, which is held nationally each year.

The drive, which was launched on December 1, saw Ray White Whitsunday partner with Rotary Club of Airlie Beach for the fifth year to gather and distribute donated presents to those less fortunate, with wrapped presents placed under Ray White Whitsunday's Christmas tree since the drive's launch.

Rotary collected the gifts from Ray White Whitsunday office on Tuesday, with the gifts to be donated to families and individuals via The Salvation Army in time for Christmas.

Ray White Whitsunday office manager Zoe Skinner said the gift drive was all about putting a smile on the face of anyone who may need some extra cheer.

"We're extremely proud to work with our local Rotary Club each year to round up toys and various other items for the drive,” Ms Skinner said.

"It's wonderful to see the generosity of Ray White Whitsunday staff and members of the community.”

"I think everyone gets a little satisfaction out of knowing that our gifts will make a difference to those struggling at this time of the year.”

Ray White has run this initiative across Australia and New Zealand each December since 2012.