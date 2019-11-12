Spitting chips: Fight over snack costs men hundreds

A DISPUTE over chips on Melbourne Cup Day led to two men being fined $800 each for public nuisance.

At 7.45pm on Tuesday, November 5, a 25-year-old Bowen man and a 41-year-old Logan man were involved in a fight near McDonald's, in Airlie Beach.

The argument allegedly occurred over McDonald's chips, becoming physical after one man punched the other.

They received $800 on-the-spot fines and were banned from entering the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct for 10 days.