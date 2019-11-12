Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A fight over McDonald's chips ended in fines.
A fight over McDonald's chips ended in fines. Max Fleet BUN060913MAC13
Crime

Spitting chips: Fight over snack costs men hundreds

by Deborah Friend
12th Nov 2019 6:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DISPUTE over chips on Melbourne Cup Day led to two men being fined $800 each for public nuisance.

At 7.45pm on Tuesday, November 5, a 25-year-old Bowen man and a 41-year-old Logan man were involved in a fight near McDonald's, in Airlie Beach.

The argument allegedly occurred over McDonald's chips, becoming physical after one man punched the other.

They received $800 on-the-spot fines and were banned from entering the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct for 10 days.

airlie beach crime crime fight fine mcdonald's melbourne cup day police wrap public nuisance punch on
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Historic print press set to find a new home

        premium_icon Historic print press set to find a new home

        News Over 65 years ago this printer was crucial to this regional newspaper. Now it's finding a new home for it to be memorialised.

        Trapped man freed in truck rollover

        premium_icon Trapped man freed in truck rollover

        Breaking A truck rolled at Strathdickie this afternoon.

        Driverless vehicles to be rolled out at CQ mine in 2020

        premium_icon Driverless vehicles to be rolled out at CQ mine in 2020

        Business Mining giant says automation will boost safety by reducing risk exposure

        Central region cop stood down over multiple allegations

        premium_icon Central region cop stood down over multiple allegations

        Crime ‘This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been...