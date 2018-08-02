Splashing day for youngsters at the Cannonvale school fete

ALL SMILES: Zane Mitchell swinging the day away at the Cannonvale School fete.

THE rides were spinning, the weather was great, and what was in town - the Cannonvale State School fete.

Bustling crowds entered the gates of Cannonvale State School oval on Sunday for the annual fete hosted by the Parents and Citizens committee.

This year was bigger and better than ever with a larger variety of rides to entertain all ages, including the spinning UFO, large and small chair swings, the cup n' saucer, double slide and a jumping castle.

Today the fete, tomorrow the Grand Final for football toss competitor Emmerson Baker. CONTRIBUTED

But it wouldn't be a fete without ridiculous amounts of fairy floss and a face-painting stall - ever popular with the youngsters, or simply the young at heart.

Budding footballers practised their handballs in the footy toss while others attempted to get all their ducks in a row at the duck blast station.

Without a doubt, the "dunk a teacher” proved to be one of the most popular attractions on the day. Luckily a warm sun shone on the teachers who took one for the team and got drenched in the name of fund-raising.

School Principal Angela Kelly copped a soaking in Whitsunday style during "dunk a teacher". CONTRIBUTED

More than $26,000 was raised with half the proceeds of the armchair raffle going to the Golden Octopus Foundation supporting families suffering the effects of childhood cancer and the remainder going towards the Parents and Citizens committee.

President Tina Everett said the event was a great success and worth all the hard work.

"The support from the community is always amazing; even through tough times, businesses still dig deep and support us,” Ms Everett said.

Tomas Young enjoys the fairy floss at the Cannonvale State School fete. CONTRIBUTED

"It is a lot of work organising an event like this, but when you see an oval full of happy people, enjoying a great day, you know it's worth all those hours, weeks and months of hard work.

"The smiles on the little faces, is the reason I love what I do.”