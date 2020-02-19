Splendour’s massive 2020 line-up revealed

The massive line-up for Splendour in the Grass' 20th anniversary has been revealed.

The massive line-up for Splendour in the Grass' 20th anniversary has been revealed.

Tyler the Creator and Flume will headline the nation's favourite music festival, Splendour in the Grass.

The American rapper and Aussie household name spearhead a mammoth line-up to celebrate the festival's 20th anniversary, including The Strokes, Denzel Curry and Glass Animals and homegrown favourites like Midnight Oil and Lime Cordiale.

While attendees usually have to wait until April to see who'll be gracing the Byron stage come July, organisers dropped this year's bill early.

The festival kicks off this year on Friday, July 24 and finishes up on Sunday, July 26 at the North Byron Parklands.

SPLENDOUR IN THE GRASS 2020 FULL LINE-UP

Flume (only Aus show)

The Strokes

Tyler, The Creator (only Aus show)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Midnight Oil (The Makarrata Project)

Glass Animals

Denzel Curry

Duke Dumont Live

Violent Soho

Mura Masa

100

Adrian Eagle

Alex The Astronaut

Alice Ivy

Andy Golledge

The Babe Rainbow perform The Velvet Underground's Loaded

Bad//Dreems

Baker Boy

Banoffee

Benee

The Big Moon

Brame & Hamo

Bruno Major

Charlie Collins

Cry Club

Cub Sport

Dillon Francis

DMA'S

Dom Dolla

Dro Carey & DJ Scorpion

Fazerdaze

G Flip

George Alice

Georgia

Gerry Cinnamon

Greentea Peng

Grinspoon

Grouplove

Gryffin

Hooligan Hefs

Idles

Illy

Inhaler

Jack Garratt

Jack River

Jarreau Vandal

Joy Crookes

JPEGMAFIA

Julia Jacklin

Julia Stone

The Jungle Giants

King Krule

King Princess

Kllo

The Lazy Eyes

Lex Deluxe

Lillie Mae

Lime Cordiale

Mako Road

Mall Grab

Memphis LK

Methyl Ethel

Mickey Kojak

Miiesha

Mildlife

Miss June

Mo'Ju (fka Mojo Juju)

Muna

Northeast Party House

Oliver Tree

Petit Biscuit

Pink Matter

PUP

Rolling Blackouts CF

Ruel

Sampa The Great

Shaed

Shannon & The Clams

Sly Withers

Sofi Tukker

The Soul Movers

Starcrawler

Stella Donnelly

Stevan

Still Woozy

Surfaces

Thelma Plum

Tierra Whack

Tim Minchin

Triple One

Wallows

triple j Unearthed winners

Plus Mix-Up DJs

Dena Amy

Jordan Brando

Luen

Aywy

Shantan Wantan Ichiban

AK Sports

Sauti Systems

Moktar

Carolina Gasolina

TICKETS

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Thursday, February 27 at 9am AEST via Moshtix.

If you're in New South Wales, Victoria, the ACT or Tasmania, that means you'll need to be ready at 10am. For those in South Australia, it'll be 9:30am; in the Northern Territory, it'll be 8:30am, and if you're in Western Australia, it'll be an early start at 7am.