Spock stays strong in face of danger

NOT every dog would look cyclonic winds in the face and remain unfazed.

However, Spock, which is a conglomeration of border collie, kelpie, dingo and Irish Wolfhound did just that as he stood by his owner, Peter Skyes when given a chance to run for safety.

During the peak of the cyclone, an object struck the roof at the rear end of their cyclone refuge, causing destruction to the back of the house.

Peter and his dog Spock were left with no choice but to get to safety in the laundry down a flight of slippery stairs amid wind blowing at gale force.

Hanging on to the stair railing for dear life, Mr Skyes instructed Spock to run to safety, but halfway down the stair case he looked back at his owner and returned to him, offering the moral support to guide him down.

Mr Skyes said to have a dog best friend by his side through thick and thin was the best feeling in the world.

"I was completely amazed that he knew I was struggling so he came up and stood next to me and did something quite brave, he followed me step by step,” he said.

"It was quite remarkable and he didn't show any fear at all and wasn't rattled, I've never really had a dog that doesn't get spooked by things.”

In the aftermath of the cyclone, Mr Skyes continues to take Spock on long adventures out to Conway and Wilsons Beach, noting the new water holes to swim in and "proliferation of dead smelly things to roll in”.